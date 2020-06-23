Zerita Belle Madson
1943 - 2020
Pensacola - Zerita Belle Madson, 77, of Pensacola, FL, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020.

Mrs. Madson was born in Tavares, FL and was a taxi cab driver for over thirty years. She earned her wings and has flown to the heavens.

She is survived by her six loving boys, Billy Rhodes, Lewis Rhodes, Jamie Rhodes, Donald Rhodes, David Rhodes, Walter Rhodes and her twin daughter, Sonya Rhodes and Tonya Maldonado.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel.






Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Memorial service
01:00 PM
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Funeral services provided by
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 478-3292
