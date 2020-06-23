Zerita Belle MadsonPensacola - Zerita Belle Madson, 77, of Pensacola, FL, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020.Mrs. Madson was born in Tavares, FL and was a taxi cab driver for over thirty years. She earned her wings and has flown to the heavens.She is survived by her six loving boys, Billy Rhodes, Lewis Rhodes, Jamie Rhodes, Donald Rhodes, David Rhodes, Walter Rhodes and her twin daughter, Sonya Rhodes and Tonya Maldonado.A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel.