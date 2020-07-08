1/
Alan Bryan Decker DVM
1964 - 2020
TELL CITY – Alan Bryan Decker, DVM, 56, of Tell City passed away at his home June 30, 2020.
Dr. Decker was born January 16, 1964, in Vincennes, the son of Don F. and Jane Bryan Decker.
He was a graduate of Princeton Community High School, attended Purdue University and graduated from the University of Tennessee with a doctorate in veterinary medicine. He was the owner of Greenwood Animal Hospital in Tell City and was active in the care of rescued animals. Dr. Decker was formerly a member of the Jaycees, American Veterinary Medical Association and 4-H Foundation. He enjoyed showing Dachshunds and sheep. He was devoted to the animals he treated at his practice.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Hollen Decker of Tell City; his mother, Jane Decker of Hazleton; his step sons, Matthew Daugherty and his wife, Valerie, of Tell City and Adam Daugherty, and his wife, Whitney, of Vincennes. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Austin, Avery, Emma, Claire, Bryan and Jeremiah Daugherty; his sister, Julie Decker Dewig of Beaufort, S.C.; and he will be missed by his nephew and niece, Alex and Aiyana Talamantes; and dear friend, Karen Malone.
He was preceded in death by his father, Don F. Decker and his two sisters, Diane Marie Decker and Jill Ann Decker.
The family received family and friends on Sunday, July 5, at the Duesterberg-Fredrick Funeral Home with Chuck Briner officiating. He will be laid to rest next to his family, privately. The family requests that any memorial donations be made to the Gibson County 4-H.
Duesterberg Fredrick Funeral Home is honored to assist Dr. Decker's family during their time of loss.
Online condolences can be made at duesterbergfredrick.com.

Published in Perry County News from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Duesterberg-Fredrick Funeral Home
JUL
5
Service
05:00 PM
Duesterberg-Fredrick Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Duesterberg-Fredrick Funeral Home
521 Vigo Street
Vincennes, IN 47591
(812) 882-8721
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
July 7, 2020
So shocked to learn of the passing of such a great man. But I have no doubt he will use The Rainbow Bridge to get to Heaven and what a reunion that is going to be! I know my Kayley is there and he just sent medicine Monday for my oldest who is dying of cancer. I know people will never be able to sing his praises enough...I won't. Rest in Peace Dr. Alan. We loved you in this household dearly...Kathaleen, Rob, Jasper, Schroeder, and Kayley Angel.
Kathaleen Chrappa
Friend
July 6, 2020
So sorry to hear of his passing. He took great care off our furbabies. He saved our Cj when he got a abscess and became sick. Prayers for his family and may he rest in peace
Jessica Lindauer
Acquaintance
July 5, 2020
So so very sorry to hear about Dr. Decker's passing. I'm heartbroken, he was such a goid man. He took very good care of my furbabies Colt and Buddy. His family, work family and friends are in my prayers. Rest in peace Doctor you will be missed
Suzanne Dilger
Acquaintance
July 4, 2020
He was very kind and always listened to what you told him about your animal. I felt he gave excellent care to Moses when he was so sick. RIP Dr Decker
Debbie Howell n Moses
Acquaintance
July 3, 2020
Very sorry to hear this. He was a wonderful vet and just a great person. Saved one of our dogs back in 91 we talk about that all the time. He was our hero from then on! Prayers to his family and friends.
Betty Cash
Friend
July 3, 2020
Go Colts. Miss you friend.
Neil Cortus
Friend
July 3, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Neil Cortus
