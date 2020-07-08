So shocked to learn of the passing of such a great man. But I have no doubt he will use The Rainbow Bridge to get to Heaven and what a reunion that is going to be! I know my Kayley is there and he just sent medicine Monday for my oldest who is dying of cancer. I know people will never be able to sing his praises enough...I won't. Rest in Peace Dr. Alan. We loved you in this household dearly...Kathaleen, Rob, Jasper, Schroeder, and Kayley Angel.

Kathaleen Chrappa

Friend