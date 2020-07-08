TELL CITY – Alan Bryan Decker, DVM, 56, of Tell City passed away at his home June 30, 2020.
Dr. Decker was born January 16, 1964, in Vincennes, the son of Don F. and Jane Bryan Decker.
He was a graduate of Princeton Community High School, attended Purdue University and graduated from the University of Tennessee with a doctorate in veterinary medicine. He was the owner of Greenwood Animal Hospital in Tell City and was active in the care of rescued animals. Dr. Decker was formerly a member of the Jaycees, American Veterinary Medical Association and 4-H Foundation. He enjoyed showing Dachshunds and sheep. He was devoted to the animals he treated at his practice.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Hollen Decker of Tell City; his mother, Jane Decker of Hazleton; his step sons, Matthew Daugherty and his wife, Valerie, of Tell City and Adam Daugherty, and his wife, Whitney, of Vincennes. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Austin, Avery, Emma, Claire, Bryan and Jeremiah Daugherty; his sister, Julie Decker Dewig of Beaufort, S.C.; and he will be missed by his nephew and niece, Alex and Aiyana Talamantes; and dear friend, Karen Malone.
He was preceded in death by his father, Don F. Decker and his two sisters, Diane Marie Decker and Jill Ann Decker.
The family received family and friends on Sunday, July 5, at the Duesterberg-Fredrick Funeral Home with Chuck Briner officiating. He will be laid to rest next to his family, privately. The family requests that any memorial donations be made to the Gibson County 4-H.
