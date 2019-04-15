Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert "Gene" McCaslin. View Sign

HAWESVILLE, Ky. – Albert "Gene" McCaslin, 95, of Hawesville, Ky., passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Heartland Villa in Lewisport, Ky. He was born on Nov. 7, 1923, in Utility, Ky., to the late James and Carrie Lamar McCaslin. Gene was a member of Hawesville Baptist Church and enjoyed bowling and golfing. He owned and operated McCaslin Heating & A/C for many years in Hancock County. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Gene is preceded in death by his wife, Murline Adkins McCaslin; siblings, Verne McCaslin, Milton McCaslin and Janette Hearst.

Survivors include his daughter, Linda (John) Prichard; sons, Larry (Carol) McCaslin and Ronald (Beth) McCaslin; a special Friend, Dorothy Whitman; grandchildren, Alyssa McCaslin, Lara (Kyle) Thompson, Becky (Jeff) Iten, Mary Beth (Mike) Leffew and Rachel (Cliff) Larsen; great-grandchildren, Emma, Oliva and Landon Thompson, Henry and Liam Iten, Jocelyn, Madilynn and Abigail Leffew along with several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, at Hawesville Baptist Church with burial following in Serenity Hills. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hawesville Baptist Church Building Fund or the . Condolences may be made at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.

275 Court Square

Hawesville , KY 42348

(270) 927-6741 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Perry County News on Apr. 18, 2019

