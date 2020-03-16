BRISTOW – Alfred Hudson, 90, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at his home in Ferdinand.
He was born July 30, 1929, in Tell City.
Survivors include his wife, Helen of Ferdinand; a daughter, Angela (Todd) Reed of Sellersburg; his grandchildren, Joshua, John and Nicole; and four great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. EST Saturday, March 14, at Beard Cemetery near Bristow with Brother Al Madden officiating. Ferdinand American Legion Post 124 will provide military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to Beard Cemetery.
