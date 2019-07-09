GATCHEL – Alice M. Carr, 77, of New Castle passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, at Glen Oaks Health Campus. She was born Feb. 11, 1942, in Tell City, Ind., to the late Albert and Mary (Taylor) Hanaway.
She was a member of Grace Baptist Church in New Castle. Alice enjoyed reading, traveling, being a homemaker and especially enjoyed her grandchildren.
She is survived by four children, Tammy J. (Brian) McClurg of Connersville, Gordon R. Murray of Connersville, Angela M. (James) Stonewall of New Castle and Kimberly D. (Kent) DeBruler of Connersville; her five grandchildren, David Stegner of Las Vegas, Nicole (Codee) Rodrigues of Las Vegas, Randy Murray of Greensburg, Brandon Murray of Greensburg and Alana Stonewall of New Castle; five great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Margaret James of Tell City; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, William Carr; sister, Zelda Lois Niswonger; and brother, Louis Hanaway.
Services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle with Pastor Denny Neal officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday prior to the funeral service. Burial will be at 1 p.m. CST on July 15 at Lilly Dale Cemetery in Gatchel, officiated by Pastor Jim Rector. Memorial contributions may be given to the Henry County Community Foundation, 700 S. Memorial Dr., New Castle, IN 47362. Condolences or a shared memory of Alice may be made at www.hinsey-brown.com.
Published in Perry County News on July 11, 2019