TELL CITY – Allen L. Goffinet, 79, passed away at his home, surrounded by his family on Dec.

23, 2019.

He was born in Perry County on Feb. 3, 1940, to the late Coy and Louise (Schraner) Goffinet. Also preceding him in death was a sister, Marian Canarie and a brother,

Don Goffinet.

Allen was a 1958 graduate of Tell City High School and was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. He was united in marriage on Nov. 22, 1962, to Charlotte Terry, who survives. He retired from Century Aluminum after more than 30 years. A member of The Church of Christ, Allen was a man of faith who loved biblical history and the geography of the Holy Land. He enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren, being outdoors and gardening.

Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Charlotte Goffinet of Tell City; his children, Kevin A. Goffinet (Bridget) of Bristow and Leah B. Brown (Brian) of Bloomington; brothers, Stan Goffinet (Cheryl) of Tell City and Harold Goffinet (Brenda) of Rockport; sisters, Betty Taylor of Ft. Branch, Janice Howland of Tell City and Carol Taylor of Magnet; his grandchildren, Grant Goffinet (Mary), Grace Burger (David), Isaac Brown (Katie) and Jessie Brown; and great-grandchildren, Lillian, Maggie, Sophia and Jackson Goffinet.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday, Dec. 27, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Brother Eddie Olberding will officiate. Burial will follow in Lilly Dale Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 2 to 7 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lilly Dale Church Cemetery.

