CANNELTON – Alma L. Judd, 72, passed away Feb. 24, 2020.
She was born March 26, 1947, in Rome.
She is survived by her sister, Mary Swicegood (Tommy) of Morocco, Ind.; brother, Bevin Kennedy (Lottie) of Hawesville, Ky., half-brother, James Henry Kennedy of Cloverport, Ky.; and several friends at local churches.
Funeral services will be at noon Friday, Feb. 28, at Huber Funeral Home, Cannelton Chapel with burial in Rowe Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cannelton Public Library.
Messages of condolence may be sent to www.huberfuneralhome.net.
Published in Perry County News on Feb. 27, 2020