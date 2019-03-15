Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alvin L. Malone. View Sign

TELL CITY – Alvin L. Malone, 96, passed away March 14, 2019, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh.

He was born in Ranger, Ind., on Oct. 10, 1922, to the late Otis and Ada (Lawalin) Malone. Also preceding him in death was his wife, Mary Gertrude (Rogier) Malone; daughter, Mary Jane Malone; daughter-in-law, Darlene Malone; granddaughters, Staci Lea Malone and Katherine Marie Malone; sisters, Leola Krieg and Emogene Faulkenburg; and brothers, Tom and James Malone.

Alvin was a World War II Army Veteran serving in the European Theater. He was Staff Sergeant of a trucking company that drove on the Red Ball Express. He always looked forward to his army reunions. Alvin retired in 1988 from Mulzer Crushed Stone after 43 years of service, where he was superintendent of the Cape Sandy Quarries. He was a member of St. Mark Catholic Church and had formerly served on the Anderson Township Trustee Advisory Board. He enjoyed farming, gardening, mowing grass, watching college basketball and Cardinals baseball. Alvin was a kind-hearted, good man who loved to spend time with his family.

Surviving are his children, Joe Malone (Dorothy), Jerry Malone (Suellen), John Malone (Charlotte), Paul Malone (Cindy), Bob Malone, Dorothy Steen (Derek), all of Tell City, Pat Malone of Cannelton and Deann Malone of Evansville; a sister, Virginia Evans of Tell City; 18 grandchildren, Melissa Hartzell, Heather Malone, Kevin Malone, Amy Quick, Sarah Brady, Kate, Meghan and Lauren Malone, Denise Peter, Mitzi Morris, Aaron Malone, Audrey Newton, Don, Caitlin and Mary Steen, Jarrod Malone, Jackie Robbins and Dora Malone and 30 great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. CDT on Monday, March 18, at St. Mark Catholic Church. Rev. Dennis Duvelius will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military rites. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 7 p.m. and Monday 8 to 9:30 a.m. at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark Catholic Church or the Mary Jane Malone Endowment Fund, c/o Perry County Community Foundation. Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net. Funeral Home Huber Funeral Home

