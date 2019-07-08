GREENWOOD – Amanda Leigh Ferrand-Purdy, age 35, of Louisville, Ky., lost her brave and courageous battle with cancer on June 30, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Amanda is survived by her two children, Aiden Anthony Ferrand and Landon Alexander Purdy; her father, Andy (Susy Ferrand) Ferrand; her mother, Celia Ferrand; and sister, Andrea Christine Ferrand.
A celebration of Amanda's life will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 8, at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, 481 W. Main Street, Greenwood, with a gathering from 4 p.m. to service time. Amanda's obituary is available to read at www.wilsonstpierre.com, where anyone may sign the guest book and leave a personal message for the family.
