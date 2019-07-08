Amanda Leigh Ferrand-Purdy

Guest Book
  • "Our entire Morris Road neighborhood was blessed by Amanda..."
    - Karen Stanley
  • "I love you soo much mandi! You have been a wonderful friend..."
    - Danielle Hoffmeister
  • "Andy, Cecila, Andrea: prayers to you and the kids. Take..."
    - Lori Schnaith
  • "Andy: Prayers for you and your family. Katie Hensley"
    - Katie Hensley
  • "I'm so sorry for your family's loss. I didn't know amanda..."
    - Jade Napier
Service Information
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenwood Chapel
481 West Main Street
Greenwood, IN
46142
(317)-881-2514
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenwood Chapel
481 West Main Street
Greenwood, IN 46142
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenwood Chapel
481 West Main Street
Greenwood, IN 46142
Obituary
GREENWOOD – Amanda Leigh Ferrand-Purdy, age 35, of Louisville, Ky., lost her brave and courageous battle with cancer on June 30, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Amanda is survived by her two children, Aiden Anthony Ferrand and Landon Alexander Purdy; her father, Andy (Susy Ferrand) Ferrand; her mother, Celia Ferrand; and sister, Andrea Christine Ferrand.
A celebration of Amanda's life will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 8, at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, 481 W. Main Street, Greenwood, with a gathering from 4 p.m. to service time. Amanda's obituary is available to read at www.wilsonstpierre.com, where anyone may sign the guest book and leave a personal message for the family.
Published in Perry County News on July 8, 2019
