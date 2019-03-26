Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amy Faye (Dotson) Mayo. View Sign

TELL CITY – Amy Faye (Dotson) Mayo, 46, passed away March 24, 2019.

She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on April 9, 1972, to the late Glenda (Young) Bowen. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Angie Lane Strange.

Amy was united in marriage on Oct. 1, 2012, to Michael Mayo. She enjoyed listening to music, being outdoors, camping and fishing, being with friends, shooting pool and spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband, Mike Mayo of Tell City; her children, Calah Kohlmeyer of Muldraugh, Ky., Dakota Alvey of Rockport, Jarryd Mayo of Owensboro and Hannah Mayo of Richmond, Ky.; her grandchildren, Rylie Kohlmeyer and Ashlynn Early; a sister, Dottie Ferguson of New Albany and a brother, Bobby Whaley of Florence, Ky.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

www.huberfuneralhome.net. Funeral Home Huber Funeral Home

1139 Twelfth Street

Tell City , IN 47586

(812) 547-2251 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Perry County News on Mar. 28, 2019

