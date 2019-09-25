TELL CITY – Anna F. Board, 68, passed away Sept. 22, 2019, at Perry County Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Cloverport, Ky. on Feb. 16, 1951, to the late Estel and Hazel (Short) Board.
Anna was a babysitter and caretaker for the elderly. She enjoyed collecting dolls and angels and spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Surviving are her children, Jesse Reed, Jr. (Brandy) of Huntingburg, Rita Singer (Gary) of Tell City, Donna Reed (Todd James) of Hawesville, Ky., and Ray Reed (Amy) of Tell City; siblings, Raymond Board (Bernice) of Dale, Betty Taylor (Allen) of Tell City, Gail Moseby of Pellville, Ky., Kathy Ball (Jerry) of Cannelton, Gary Board (Lena) of Tell City, Joyce Lindauer (Bob) of Evanston, Connie Brock and Ronnie Board, both of Tell City; 14 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents; sisters, Barbara, in infancy, Violet Howell and Margaret Board; brothers, Richard and Darrell Board and her twin brother, Danny Ray, in infancy.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Burial followed in New Cliff Cemetery, Cannelton.
Memorial contributions may be made to the or the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Perry County News on Sept. 26, 2019