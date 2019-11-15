TELL CITY – Anna L. "Betty" Gentry, 85, passed away Nov. 13, 2019, at Golden Living Center.
Born Aug. 13, 1934, in Spencer County she was the daughter of the late Fred and Florence Bennett Anders. Anna was retired from General Electric and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
She loved the children, cooking and a country drive.
Survivors include her children, Bob (Jayne) Glenn of Tell City, Gertie (Larry) Lingafelter of Griffin, Donna VanWinkle of Chandler, Charla (Don Evrard) Dowland of Grandview, Allen (Tammy L.) Gentry of Tell City, Robbie (Ashley) Gentry of Cannelton; a brother, Fred (JoAnn) Anders of Chrisney; a sister-in-law, Fumiko Anders of Reo; and her 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Leslie R. Glenn, Jr. and Charles (Peewee) Gentry; siblings, William, Vic, Sam, Pat Johnson, Lucille Simpson; and a grandson.
Services were Saturday, Nov. 16, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home with Pastor Charles Areson officiating and burial in Greenwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Tell City First Church of the Nazarene.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Perry County News on Nov. 18, 2019