Anna L. "Betty" Gentry (1934 - 2019)
  • "Charla, Donnie and family: As the days and weeks pass, and..."
    - Ruth Ann Rowe
Service Information
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home
920 10Th St
Tell City, IN
47586
(812)-547-2511
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home
920 10Th St
Tell City, IN 47586
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home
920 10Th St
Tell City, IN 47586
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home
920 10Th St
Tell City, IN 47586
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Greenwood Cemetery.
Obituary
TELL CITY – Anna L. "Betty" Gentry, 85, passed away Nov. 13, 2019, at Golden Living Center.
Born Aug. 13, 1934, in Spencer County she was the daughter of the late Fred and Florence Bennett Anders. Anna was retired from General Electric and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
She loved the children, cooking and a country drive.
Survivors include her children, Bob (Jayne) Glenn of Tell City, Gertie (Larry) Lingafelter of Griffin, Donna VanWinkle of Chandler, Charla (Don Evrard) Dowland of Grandview, Allen (Tammy L.) Gentry of Tell City, Robbie (Ashley) Gentry of Cannelton; a brother, Fred (JoAnn) Anders of Chrisney; a sister-in-law, Fumiko Anders of Reo; and her 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Leslie R. Glenn, Jr. and Charles (Peewee) Gentry; siblings, William, Vic, Sam, Pat Johnson, Lucille Simpson; and a grandson.
Services were Saturday, Nov. 16, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home with Pastor Charles Areson officiating and burial in Greenwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Tell City First Church of the Nazarene.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Perry County News on Nov. 18, 2019
