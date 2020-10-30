OCALA, Fla. – Arnold Scott, 82, of Ocala, Fla., passed away Oct. 18, 2020.

He was born in Fayetteville, Tenn.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Mary Ellen Scott; children, James (Sharon) Scott of Circleville, Ohio, David (Dana) Scott of Troy, Bill (Toni) Scott of Huntingberg, Danny (Joanna) Scott of Madison, Jeff (Sandra) Scott of Jasper, Brenda Scott of Ocala, Fla., and Pamela (Esarey) Wade of Haubstadt; brother, James Scott of New Market, Ala.; sister-in-law, Marlene Henson of The Villages, Fla.; his 12 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Scott will be interred with military honors at Florida National Cemetery at Bushnell, Fla., at a later date to be determined.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store