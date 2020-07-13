1/1
Ashley Joseph "Joe" Neyenhaus
1936 - 2020
TELL CITY – Ashley Joseph "Joe" Neyenhaus, 84, passed away June 18, 2020.
He was born in Tell City on April 7, 1936, son of the late John and Alice (Hall) Neyenhaus. Also preceding him in death were his sister, Jan Schriefer and stepdaughter, Lisa Hope Allen.
Joe was a 1954 graduate of Tell City High School, where he played football and was a member of the band. He began his working career as a young man helping his dad deliver coal. Joe later worked for many years as a foreman for Woodcrafters and Swiss Plywood. His next venture was as the owner and operator of Star Liquor Store in Tell City. He retired in 2000 as an over-the-road semi-truck driver after logging many miles back and forth across the country. Joe was an avid motorcyclist and was proud of having been able to ride in all 50 states of the United States during his many years of travel.
He is survived by his wife and traveling partner, Connie (Brown) Neyenhaus of Cannelton; stepson, David Hope (Donna) of Ocala, Fla.; four grandsons, Ty Guillaume (Stacey) of Leopold, Jared Guillaume (Julie) of Evansville, Matthew Hope (Danielle) of Orlando, Fla., and Travis Hope (Elena) of Orlando, Fla.
A memorial service will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time. A private interment will be at a later date in St. Mary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Hospital: stjude.org/waytosupport.
Messages of condolence may be left online at www.huberfuneralhome.net.

Published in Perry County News from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Huber Funeral Home
1139 Twelfth Street
Tell City, IN 47586
(812) 547-2251
