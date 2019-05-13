Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Ballis. View Sign Service Information Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home 920 10Th St Tell City , IN 47586 (812)-547-2511 Send Flowers Obituary

TELL CITY – Barbara Ballis, 70, passed away May 12, 2019, at her home in Tell City.

Born Sept. 9, 1948, in Gatchel, Ind., she was the daughter of Norman and Hettie (Colligon) Williams. She married Kevin Ballis on Nov. 10, 2001. She was a dental assistant for Dr. Joseph Walker and was a member of the PCMH Auxiliary. Barbara enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, golfing, quilting, oil painting, ceramics and going on vacations to the beach.

Survivors include her husband, Kevin; children, Donnie Schaefer (Courtney) of Etowha, Tenn., Kristina Jones of Tell City, Matt Ballis (Megan) of Richland, Dakota Ballis (Chelsea) of Boonville, Katie Williams (Logan) of Tobinsport and Cindy Weatherholt of Cannelton; siblings, Hargis "Duke" Williams (Mary) of Gatchel and Betty Rothergerber of Tell City; 12 grandchildren, Lisa Wright, Jerome Blandford, Sasha Bolin (Jacob), Abby Brock, Brittany Taylor (Brad), Victor Schutzius, Samantha Schutzius, Ayden Taylor, Aubrey Taylor, Adley Ballis, Dixie Barger, and Thorn Williams; nine great-grandchlildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death are her parents; siblings, Norman "Buster" Williams and Patty Brown; and grandson, Richard Schaefer.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home with Pastor Charles Areson officiating. Burial will follow in Lilly Dale Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, and from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the or the Perry County Animal Shelter.

