BRISTOW – Barbara J. Gilliland, 64, passed away Oct. 11, 2019, at Memorial Hospital in Jasper.
Born July 4, 1955, in Tell City, she was the daughter of Gerald and Anna L. Scott Blake.
Barbara was retired from National Office Furniture. She enjoyed her family, especially her grandchildren, reading, watching movies and her dogs, Max and Buddy.
Survivors include her son Jason (Gwen) Hedinger of Dale; a daughter, Jennifer McKim of St. Louis, Mo.; brothers, Kenneth (Kay) Blake of Bristow, Bill Blake of Bristow, Joe (Marsha) Blake of Mariah Hill; sisters, Darlene (Frank) Sablehaus, Cheryl (Mike) Wollenman of St. Meinrad; her grandchildren, Jordan Hedinger, Tori Lauer, Jackson Hedinger, Skyla McKim, Maykayla McKim, Tayna Phillips, Lauren Bueltel, and Bryce Buetel.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, is a brother, Jerry Blake,
Services were Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home with burial in Bristow Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to the .
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Perry County News on Oct. 17, 2019