TELL CITY – Barbara Wallace, 88, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at Golden Living Center.
Born March 24, 1932, in Gibson County, she was the daughter of the late James Vernon and Lillian Zayner Highsmith. She married Myron Wallace on May 9, 1952, who preceded her in death. Barbara was a member of Deer Creek Baptist Church and was a dog groomer. She enjoyed animals and gardening.
Survivors include her children, Gail (Danny) Reesor of Homer, Ark., Steve (Shelia) Wallace of Henryville and Teresa (Robert) Adamson of Lewisport, Ky.; her grandchildren, Brian McDonald, Andy McDonald, Ramona Carter, April Brost, Andrea Miller, David Reesor, Lajena Meehan, Jason Wallace, Nichole Hines, Tiffany Briggeman, David Senn, Tyler Glenn and Stephen Glenn; 38 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death in addition to her parents and her husband, Myron, is a brother, Jim Highsmith, a sister Patsy Lecocq and a great-granddaughter, Kearstin Parker.
Funeral services were Friday, June 19, at Zoercher-Gillick funeral home with burial in Deer Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Riley's Children's Hospital.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Perry County News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.