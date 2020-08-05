TELL CITY – Barry L. Hammack, 55, passed away on July 31, 2020.
He was born in Tell City on June 9, 1965. A 1984 graduate of Tell City High School, Barry had worked at the former Swain Industries in Evanston and Fisher Chair Company and most recently had worked as part of the kitchen staff at Hoosier Heights Country Club.
Barry was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ. He was an avid card player, especially euchre. He enjoyed people, socializing, animals and line dancing.
Surviving are his mother, Lois (Schroeder) Neyhouse of Tell City; sister, Wendy Hammack of Tell City; brothers, Dean Hammack (Lisa) of Indianapolis and Cliff Hammack (Lisa) of Tell City; stepsister, Janet Goldman (Kenny) of Richland; stepbrothers, Steve Neyhouse (Debbie) of Tell City and Mike Neyhouse (Beth) of Newburgh; nieces and nephews, Wes Hammack (Brooke Ramsey) of Tell City, Colleen Smith (Adam) of Tell City and Jennifer Harber (Alex) of Auburn, Ala.
Preceding him in death were his father, Jesse "Shott" Hammack, and stepfather, Arnold Neyhouse.
Private burial will be held in Deer Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Perry County Memorial Hospital or Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center, Jasper. Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.