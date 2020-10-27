1/1
Barry P. Elder
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TELL CITY – Barry P. Elder, 64, passed away on Oct. 20, 2020, at Owensboro, Ky., Health Regional Hospital.
He was born in Kissimmee, Fla., on Jan. 12, 1956, son of the late Joseph and Emma (Claycomb) Elder.
Barry was a 1974 graduate of Cannelton High School and retired from Aleris after many years. He was united in marriage on Feb. 15, 1980, to Mary L. Keller, who survives, at St. Paul Catholic Church, where he was a member.
Barry enjoyed listening to music, especially rock and blues, bird watching and playing with his dogs.
Surviving are his wife of 40 years, Mary L. Elder of Tell City; his children, Erin Elder of Evansville and Eric Elder of Tell City; a sister, Allyson Cravens (Doug) of Troy and Joey Elder of Evansville.
Preceding him in death, other than his parents, were sisters, Delisa Elder, Pamela Elder and Jenny Hagan.
Per Barry's request, there will be no services. Huber Funeral Home, Tell City will be handling arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church or Perry County Humane Society.
On line condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Perry County News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Huber Funeral Home
1139 Twelfth Street
Tell City, IN 47586
(812) 547-2251
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved