TELL CITY – Barry P. Elder, 64, passed away on Oct. 20, 2020, at Owensboro, Ky., Health Regional Hospital.
He was born in Kissimmee, Fla., on Jan. 12, 1956, son of the late Joseph and Emma (Claycomb) Elder.
Barry was a 1974 graduate of Cannelton High School and retired from Aleris after many years. He was united in marriage on Feb. 15, 1980, to Mary L. Keller, who survives, at St. Paul Catholic Church, where he was a member.
Barry enjoyed listening to music, especially rock and blues, bird watching and playing with his dogs.
Surviving are his wife of 40 years, Mary L. Elder of Tell City; his children, Erin Elder of Evansville and Eric Elder of Tell City; a sister, Allyson Cravens (Doug) of Troy and Joey Elder of Evansville.
Preceding him in death, other than his parents, were sisters, Delisa Elder, Pamela Elder and Jenny Hagan.
Per Barry's request, there will be no services. Huber Funeral Home, Tell City will be handling arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church or Perry County Humane Society.
