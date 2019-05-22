ST. CROIX – Bernard C. H. Hessig, 82, passed away May 19, 2019, at his residence near St. Croix.
Born Feb. 26, 1937, in Evanston, he was the son of Herman P. and Marie (Ficker) Hessig. He married Carolyn "Sue" (Flamion) Hessig on Aug. 20, 1966. Bernard was a 1955 graduate of Troy High School, served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Presidential Honor Guard. He operated a mold sander for 45 years at William Tell Woodcrafters and Swiss Ply Wood. He also took care of the greens maintenance at Holy Cross Church for 25 years. Bernard enjoyed raising his cattle, woodworking, gardening, puzzles and he loved his dog.
Survivors include his wife, Sue; children, Steven Hessig of St. Croix and Donna (Scott) Whitcomb of Memphis, Tenn.; two grandchildren, Sarah and Daniel Whitcomb; siblings, Rose Mullis of Fulda, Hilary Hessig of Dale, and Hilbert (Evelyn) Hessig of St. Meinrad; sisters-in-law, Jean (Charlie) Etienne of Tell City, Evelyn Harpenau of Branchville, and Neal Harpenau of Illinois; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death are his parents; his siblings, Theresa McEllhiney and Art Hessig; and brother-in-law, Othmar Mullis.
A Catholic Mass and Burial was held Wednesday, May 22, at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Fr. Brian Esarey officiating. Burial is in the Church Cemetery. Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Catholic Church.
Published in Perry County News on May 23, 2019