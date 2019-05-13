ANGOLA – Bernard Earl Bosley, 68, of Otter Lake, near Fremont, died Monday, March 25, 2019, at Cameron Memorial Hospital in Angola. He was born Sept. 11, 1950, in Tell City to the late Paul H. and Martha Rosella (Kress) Bosley.

Surviving are his sons, Shannon Bosley and Sean Bosley, both of Indianapolis; sisters Vicky Enlow of Fischers, Patricia Lahey and Martha Bosley of Greenfield; brothers John Bosley of Raleigh, N.C., and Dick Bosley of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Bernie Honorably served his country in the U.S. Army and worked for the Civil Service at the VA Hospital in Indianapolis.

He was a member of VFW Post 7205 and American Legion Post 31 of Angola.

Services were Saturday, April 27, at the VFW Post 7205 in Angola. The VFW post Chaplain and American Legion post honor guard took part.

Cremation was chosen.

Memorials may be made to the .