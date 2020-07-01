TELL CITY – Bernard H. Simpson, 89, passed away on June 27, 2020.
He was born in Tell City on October 16, 1930, to the late George and Florence "Virgie" (Mitchell) Simpson. Also preceding him in death were his wife, Edith "Edie" (Morris) Simpson; sisters, Evelyn Kramer and Helen Houchin; and brothers, Raymond "Bill" Simpson and Gene Simpson.
A 1949 graduate of Tell City High School, Bernard also was a U.S. Navy Veteran and member of the American Legion Post 213. He retired as an inspector for Ohio Valley Gas Corp. Bernard enjoyed watching and feeding birds and taking drives.
Surviving are his daughters, Kathy Ulincy (Bernard) of Peoria, Ariz., and Tammy Medcalf (Danny) of Dale; his grandchildren, Jonathan Ulincy (Maddy), Brandon and Amanda Ulincy, Mathew Medcalf, Jennifer Hemenway (Erik) and Sean Medcalf; and a great-granddaughter, Presley Blake Ulincy, and another due in August.
Graveside services were held Tuesday, June 30, at Greenwood Cemetery, with military rites. Huber Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
