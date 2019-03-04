Obituary Guest Book View Sign

TELL CITY – Bernard Louis "Louie" Heitkemper, 90, of Tell City, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019. He was born in Tell City, Ind., on Feb. 2, 1929, to the late Bernard "Jolly" Heitkemper and Lucille Birchler Heitkemper.

Louie graduated from Tell City High School in 1947. After high school he joined the U.S. Navy and served 20 years.

Louie married Marcelene "Marcie" McDaniel on Sept. 8, 1950. He owned the Swiss Printers, which was a publishing/printing business.

He was a hardworking man. He was in the U.S. Navy. He'd been retired for 20 years. He'd been the advertising manager, editor and general manager of Tell City News from 1967-1975, and the owner of Swiss Printers from 1975-1997.

A faithful community servant, he had been part of Perry County Redevelopment Authority, Advisory Board IVY Tech Community College, Advisory Board Oakwood Health Campus, St. Paul's Board of Catholic Education, Kiwanis Club of Tell City, St. Paul Church & Choir, Knights of Columbus (fourth degree), Tell City Jr/Sr High Soccer Volunteer, Board of Directors - Grandview Care, Inc., Member American Legion Post 213, Tell City Economic Development Commission, Executive Director of Chamber of Commerce, President of Chamber of Commerce, Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Committee, Board of Perry County Community Foundation, TCHS Band Boosters, Tell City Barbershoppers, Schweizer Fest Committee, Coordinator U.S. Census 2000 and 2010, Board of Directors for Dollars for Scholars, Wage Determination Committee, PC/TC Public Library, Wage Determination Committee, TC Jr./Sr. Renovation Project, Instrumental in getting the pool built as part of Tell City High School and Worked to get the Tell City High School Gym be named after Bryan Taylor.

Honors and awards were 1981 Tell City Jaycees Boss of the Year, 1985 Tell City Kiwanis Club Kiwanian of the Year, 2003 Tell City Historical Society Distinguished Citizen Award, 2003 award for lifetime chamber membership, 2003 Sagamore of the Wabash – presented by the late Indiana Governor Frank O'Bannon, 2008 Mansfield Memorial Award – Supporting TCHS and all other swimming programs in Tell City, 2015 Indiana District Kiwanis – Kiwanian of the Year, 2016 Perry County Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Citizen Award (Inaugural) and 2016 Indiana Democrat of the Year.

Louie is survived by his son, Mark (Judith) Heitkemper of Henderson, Ky.; his daughters, Michele (Chad) Gentry of Vestavia Hills, Ala., and Marci Liz Tabor of Mason, Ohio; his sisters, Sharon (Lee) Caulfield of Bloomington, Sandra (Earl) Malone of Newburgh and Beverly Bellinger of Altamonte Springs, Fla. He was blessed with four grandchildren, Uric (Jackie) Heitkemper, Zachary Gentry, Haley Gentry and Marli Tabor; three great-grandchildren, Nya Heitkemper, Dominik Heitkemper and Nadia Heitkemper and two step-great-grandchildren, Madeline Pendergraft and Savanna Pendergraft.

Preceding him in death are his parents and his wife, Marcie Heitkemper.

Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, at St. Paul Catholic Church. Fr. Bernie Etienne will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery with the American Legion present. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home and from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. the following day. A K of C fourth degree service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities, Tell City Historical Society and Perry County Community Foundation.

920 10Th St

Tell City , IN 47586

Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Perry County News on Mar. 7, 2019

