TELL CITY – Bernard M. Harrison, Sr., 85, passed away on June 19, 2020.
He was born in Perry County May 27, 1935, son of the late Elsworth and Agnes (Kellems) Harrison. Also preceding him in death were his wife, Lucille (Sandage) Harrison; a daughter, Theresa Harrison; and sisters, Nancy Louise Harrison in infancy, Justine McMahan and Irene Ball.
Bernard, a lifelong truck driver, had worked for H.H. Hagedorn and Ryder Trucking. He was a member of Tell City Church of Christ and enjoyed NASCAR and spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving are his children, Clarence Horsley of Tell City, Elaine Bryant of Owensboro, Ky., Loretta Harrison of Tell City and Bernie Harrison of Tell City; his 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Pastor Billy Lain officiated. Burial followed in Phelps Cemetery, near Derby.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tell City Church of Christ.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
Published in Perry County News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.