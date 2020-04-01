Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bertha A. Lawalin. View Sign Service Information Huber Funeral Home 1139 Twelfth Street Tell City , IN 47586 (812)-547-2251 Send Flowers Obituary

TELL CITY – Bertha A. Lawalin, 92, passed away March 24, 2020.

She was born in Perry County, Indiana on May 13, 1927 to the late Stanley, Sr. and Emma (Layman) Bolin.

Also preceding her in death was her husband of 73 years, Lloyd Lawalin in 2018; great granddaughter, Destiny Cissell; son in law, Don Polk; sisters, Verna Lee Thomas, Maytha Haaff and Stella DeWitt and brothers, Melvin, James, Kenneth, Stanley, Jr. and Norman Bolin.

Bertha retired from General Electric in 1987 and was a member of St. Johns United Church of Christ in Cannelton and served on the Women's Guild. She enjoyed gardening, yardwork, sewing, baking (especially her homemade bread) and spending time and babysitting her grandchildren.

Surviving are her children, Judy Polk, Tell City, Steve Lawalin (Shelley) Cannelton, Kenny Lawalin (Chris), Cannelton, Debbie Lawalin, Lanesville, Randy Lawalin (Perri), Bowling Green, KY, Karen Miller (Tim), Tell City, Roger Lawalin (Stacey), Lamar and her nephew, for whom she raised, Richard DeWitt (Martha), Gentryville; grandchildren, Ginger Richardson, Mike Polk, Stephanie Strahl, Stacy Mathes, Brian Lawalin, Nathan Lawalin, Jason Lawalin, Dan Lawalin, Rhonda Lee, Brad Lawalin, Josh Lawalin, Erika Holliden, Phil Lawalin, Kaylie Miller, Collin Miller, Scott Lawalin, Breyan Ayer and Alyssa Bolen; several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Due to state mandates at this time, funeral services will be private with burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Share a memory and leave a condolence for the family at

