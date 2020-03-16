TELL CITY – Bette Jane Pagragan, 96, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Perry County Memorial Hospital.
Born July 4, 1923, in Tell City, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Agnes Minto Blinzinger.
Bette was a cashier at Minto's Market for many years and retired as a nurse's aid from Perry County Memorial Hospital.
Survivors include a daughter, Sherrie (Jerry) Sprinkle of Tell City; a son, Bill (Jennifer) Pagragan of Richland City; her grandchildren, Erik Pagragan, Nick (Sara) Pagragan, Jake (Emily) Pagragan, Amy (Daniel) Robosky, Jennifer Hendry, Megan (Phil) Gaynor, Lisa (David) Evans and Erin Sprinkle; her great-grandchildren, William, Domanick, James, Finley, Liam, Keeley, Grace and John Pagragan, Cooper and Tanner Robosky, Samatha (Dylan) Williams, Cameron Thompson, Gracie and Olivia Hendry and Skyla Smith; and a great-great-granddaughter, Kylee Williams.
Preceding her in death in addition to her parents is a brother James Edward Blinzinger and a sister, Melba Scott.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 13, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff McCarn officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 8 a.m. to service time Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Perry County News on Mar. 12, 2020