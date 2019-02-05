Obituary Guest Book View Sign

BRISTOW – Betty Jean (Morgan) Hudson, 92, went to be with Jesus Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at 1 a.m.

She was born July 28, 1926, to the late Oliver Leo and Anna Rebecca Taylor Morgan in Farmersburg, Ind.

Betty was united in marriage on April 4, 1942, to Henry E. Hudson in Indianapolis. To this union was born Shirley Ann (Hudson) Vanwinkle.

She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star 272 of 49 years and a member of the United Pentecostal Church of Bristow for over 60 years and retired from General Electric after 32 years.

Preceding in death by her parents; her spouse; three brothers in infancy, Leo, Johnny and Llyod; a sister in infancy, Violet; also, a sister, Mabel VanHoosier; a brother, Oliver Jr. Morgan; and a sister, Margaret Casper.

Surviving are her daughter, Shirley; two granddaughters, Cindy Ann (Vanwinkle) Culberstson (Keith), and Mary Beth (Vanwinkle) Hirsch; five great-grandchildren, Derek, Kandi, Megan and Tara Culpertson, and Dylan Hirsch; nine great-grandchildren, Ryker, Adelyn, Brynley Culbertson, Clark Morton, Griffin and Emery Hoppes, Emma Schaefer and Joseph and Julienne Hirsch; a brother, Bill Morgan and wife Loma of Richland.

Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, at the United Pentecostal Church in Bristow. Brother Neal Pedro, Brother Clarence Enmen and Brother David Hayes will officiate. Burial will follow in Beard Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 2 to 8 p.m., at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to service at the United Pentecostal Church.

Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.

