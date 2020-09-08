TELL CITY – Betty Jean Rothgerber, 82, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
She was born Feb. 23, 1938, to Norman and Hettie Colligon Williams in Tell City.
She is survived by her children, Anthony (Eva) Rothgerber of Tell City, Debra Dennison of Tell City, and Ronald ( Karen) Rothgerber of Booneville; a brother, Duke Williams of Tell City; ten grandchildren, and 26 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at Lilly Dale Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to a pet rescue of the donors choice.Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.