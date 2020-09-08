1/
Betty Jean Rothgerber
1938 - 2020
TELL CITY – Betty Jean Rothgerber, 82, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
She was born Feb. 23, 1938, to Norman and Hettie Colligon Williams in Tell City.
She is survived by her children, Anthony (Eva) Rothgerber of Tell City, Debra Dennison of Tell City, and Ronald ( Karen) Rothgerber of Booneville; a brother, Duke Williams of Tell City; ten grandchildren, and 26 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at Lilly Dale Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to a pet rescue of the donors choice.Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.

Published in Perry County News from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home
920 10Th St
Tell City, IN 47586
(812) 547-2511
