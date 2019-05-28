Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Lou Scheler. View Sign Service Information Huber Funeral Home 1139 Twelfth Street Tell City , IN 47586 (812)-547-2251 Visitation 8:30 AM - 12:15 PM Huber Funeral Home 1139 Twelfth Street Tell City , IN 47586 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 PM St. Augustine Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

MAGNET – Betty Lou Scheler, 83, passed away May 23, 2019 at Golden Living Center in Tell City.

She was born in Perry County on Oct. 15, 1935 to the late Frank and Edna (Snyder) Goffinet. Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Morris W. Scheler; their daughter, Pamela Scheler; a sister, Laura Kay Goffinet and brothers, Donnie, Billy Frank and Larry Goffinet.

Betty was a graduate of Oil Township School and was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church. A homemaker, she enjoyed keeping a tidy home, working in her flower garden, mowing her lawn and spending time with her grandchildren. She loved music and singing.

Surviving are her daughters, Beth Flamion (Jerry) of Magnet, Shelley Wheatley of Tell City and Jema Watts (Mike) of Tell City; grandchildren, Adam and Jordan Warford, Leanne Halford, Molly Washington, Shelby Reichel, Julian Robbins, Laura Sullivan, Evan and Matthew Watts and nine great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, May 25 at 1 p.m. CDT at St. Augustine Catholic Church. Rev. Luke Waugh will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Derby. Visitation will also be Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel.

Published in Perry County News on May 27, 2019

