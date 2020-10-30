TELL CITY – Betty Sue Snyder, 86, of Tell City, IN passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.
She was born on Sept. 15,1934, in Tell City to the late Virgil and Adeline (Goffinet) Hanloh. Betty married Martin Snyder on Oct. 25, 1952, who preceded her in death. She was retired from General Electric.
She is survived by her children, Karen (Mike) Wright of Rockport, Marty (Karen) Snyder of Tell City, and Michael Snyder of Tell City; siblings, Patricia (John) Olberhausen of Tell City, Larry (Susie) Hanloh of Tell City, Janice (Ray) Pruitt of Owensboro, Ky.; her nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, parents and a brother Ralph Hanloh.
Funeral services were held at Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home with Fr. Tony Hollowell officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to St Mary Cemetery or Heart to Heart Hospice.
Please note if you are attending the funeral home for visitation and/or services, a mask must be worn and social distancing practiced in order to comply with the state mandate.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.