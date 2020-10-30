1/1
Betty Sue Snyder
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TELL CITY – Betty Sue Snyder, 86, of Tell City, IN passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.
She was born on Sept. 15,1934, in Tell City to the late Virgil and Adeline (Goffinet) Hanloh. Betty married Martin Snyder on Oct. 25, 1952, who preceded her in death. She was retired from General Electric.
She is survived by her children, Karen (Mike) Wright of Rockport, Marty (Karen) Snyder of Tell City, and Michael Snyder of Tell City; siblings, Patricia (John) Olberhausen of Tell City, Larry (Susie) Hanloh of Tell City, Janice (Ray) Pruitt of Owensboro, Ky.; her nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, parents and a brother Ralph Hanloh.
Funeral services were held at Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home with Fr. Tony Hollowell officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to St Mary Cemetery or Heart to Heart Hospice.
Please note if you are attending the funeral home for visitation and/or services, a mask must be worn and social distancing practiced in order to comply with the state mandate.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Perry County News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home
920 10Th St
Tell City, IN 47586
(812) 547-2511
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved