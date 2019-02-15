Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy A. "Bill" Doughty. View Sign

TELL CITY – Billy A. "Bill" Doughty, 67, passed away Feb. 14, 2019, at Perry County Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Tell City on July 11, 1951, son of the late Leroy and Joanne (Lawalin) Doughty. Also preceding him death was his wife, Deborah L. "Debbie" (Burden) Doughty and a brother, Randy Doughty.

Bill from the Tell City Sanitation Department and was a member of the NRA. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, but mostly enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his children, Michelle Heil (Bob) of Louisville, Ky., Renee Cameron (Michael) of Grandview and Allen Doughty (Stephanie) of Tell City; sisters, Sharon Carman (Benny) and Jolene Spinks (Greg), both of Tell City; brothers, Brian Doughty of Tell City and Mike Doughty (Barb) of Cannelton; grandchildren, Markus Robbins, Brandon Crews, Austin Doughty, Deborah "Debbie" Heil, Devon Doughty, Logan Cameron, Serena Cameron, Cole Cameron, "Rae" Cameron and Wade James and great-grandchildren, Keeleigh Mae, Eli, Fallyn, Connor and Shae.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. CST Tuesday, Feb. 19, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday and from 9 until 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

