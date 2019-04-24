Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy R. Sandage. View Sign Service Information Huber Funeral Home 1139 Twelfth Street Tell City , IN 47586 (812)-547-2251 Send Flowers Obituary

GRANDVIEW – Billy R. Sandage, 67, passed away April 18, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family.

He was born in Tell City on April 18, 1952, to the late Ernest and Lagatha (Bryant) Sandage. Also preceding him in death were his brothers, Ronnie and Marvin Sandage.

Billy was united in marriage on Jan. 8, 1992, to Jamie Burdin. He was in the National Guard and was a truck driver for Mulzer's, Flash and GN.

Billy enjoyed being outdoors, hunting and fishing, woodworking, riding his motorcycle, playing cards, his dogs, Goldie, Bear and Stoner and spending time with his family.

Surviving is his wife, Jamie Sandage of Grandview; his children, Jeff Sandage (Jeanne) of Tell City, Missy Ryan (Kenny) of Tell City, Trisha Sandage (Eddie) of Grandview, Michael Cameron (Renee) of Grandview and Jon Sandage (Stephanie) of Grandview; sisters, Margie Withington of Hawesville, Ky., Kathy Robbins and Sharon Duke, both of Tell City; brothers, Ernie Sandage and Larry Sandage of Tell City, David Sandage, Steve Sandage and Roger Sandage, all of Cannelton and Mike Sandage of Gainesville, Ga.; 22 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

There will be no services. Huber Funeral Home, Tell City is assisting the family with arrangements.

