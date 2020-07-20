DERBY – Bobby Jean Mogan Wilcher, 91, of Owensboro, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Hermitage Care & Rehabilitation Center.
She was born in Derby, Indiana on February 12, 1929 to the late James Mogan & Frances Robbins Hall.
Bobby was a retired Records Clerk for the Daviess County PVA
Office. She proudly volunteered with the Riverpark Center and Golden Partners.
Along with her parents, Bobby is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Wilcher; and her sister, Doris Nicholson.
Bobby is survived by her children, Gordon (Elli York) Wilcher and Barbara (David) Galloway; 3 grandchildren, Linsey (Zollen) Galloway Banks, Andrew Galloway, and Stewart Stephens; and 2 great-grandchildren, Anna and Vivian Banks; sister-in-law, Anne Wilcher. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and friends that became family.
Visitation was held Sunday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Private family burial will take place in Derby Cemetery in Derby, Indiana.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky; 3419 Wathen's Crossing; Owensboro, Kentucky 42301; or Puzzle Pieces, 1512 Frederica St, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Wilcher.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Bobby Jean Wilcher and sign her virtual guest book by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.