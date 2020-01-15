HAWESVILLE, Ky. – Bonnie Criss, 80, passed away Jan. 10, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
She was born in Perry County on July 19, 1939, to the late Charles and Hattie (Jackson) Spencer. Also preceding her in death was her husband, Richard "Dick" Criss in 2010; a son in infancy, George Phillip; sisters, Louise Vandgrift, Mary Spraker and Eva Holly; and brothers, Russell, Clay, Woody and Ray Spencer.
Bonnie retired from General Electric in 2000 and attended Safe Harbor Christian Fellowship in Hancock County. She enjoyed fishing, going to yard sales, camping with her family, traveling with her husband, spending time with her grandchildren and her dogs, Spike and Brownie.
Surviving are her children, Rick Criss (Pamela) of Hawesville, Ky., Denny Criss (Dianna Roark) of Hawesville, Ky., Tim Criss (Teresa) of Lewisport, Ky., and Tammy Eubanks (Ken) of Hawesville, Ky.; 14 grandchildren and several great- and great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Monday, Jan. 13, at Huber Funeral Home, Cannelton Chapel. Brother Larry Sosh and Gilbert Vandgrift officiated. Burial will be private in Serenity Hills Cemetery in Hawesville.
Published in Perry County News on Jan. 16, 2020