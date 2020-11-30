1/1
Bonnie Faye York
1933 - 2020
TELL CITY – Bonnie Faye York, known by all as Granny, passed away at her home surrounded by loved ones at the age of 87 in Tell City on Nov. 24, 2020.
She was born on Feb. 14, 1933, in Green Forest, Ark., to the late Burr and Zella (Christian) Stroud. She was the second of four daughters and a member of Green Forest High School, Class of 1950. Bonnie was united in marriage on Oct. 14, 1950, to the late Bill York. They were married for 66 years. 
Bonnie was a charter member of the Emergency Medical Technician and Advanced Life Support for Perry County Ambulance Service for over 14 years. She enjoyed time with her family, bowling, sewing and watching all sports, especially those her grand- and great-grandchildren played.
Bonnie will be missed by her two daughters, Connie Freer of Dover, DE, Terri and Rick Greulich of Tell City; two sisters, Nita Green of Henderson, NV, Beverly and Paul Strahl of Cassville, MO; five grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; Brain and Amber Greulich of Tell City (Drew, Brilynn), Derek and Jen Freer of Wilmington, Del. (Jacob, Haley, Benjamin), Erin and Tom Gavin of Newark, Del. (Dalton), Toni and Matt Rayburn of Mount Juliet, Tenn. (Kaitlyn, Hadley, Dylan and Addie), Lindsey and Chris Downer of Milton, Del. (Elizabeth).
Bonnie is preceded in death by her loving husband; a sister, Tommie Chafin; and son-in-law, Richard (Dick) Freer.
Visitation was held Saturday, Nov. 28, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Services will be private with burial in Greenwood Cemetery with Jessie Watkins officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice of Jasper.
Messages of condolence may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.

Published in Perry County News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
