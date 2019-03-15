Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie H. Peter. View Sign

TELL CITY – Bonnie H. Peter, 74, passed away March 13, 2019, at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville.

She was born in Pontiac, Mich., on May 22, 1944, to the late Harold Simmons and Oleva (Kluesner) Damin. Also preceding her in death was a brother, David Simmons.

Bonnie was a graduate of Tell City High School and had worked at General Electric. She attended Crossroads Tell City. Bonnie was fun-loving with a heart of gold, loved music, dancing and spending time with family and friends. She had a passion for writing and had published books and poetry.

Surviving are her children, Angela Harper (Jim Dalton) of Newburgh and Doug Peter (Marjorie) of York, S.C.; sisters, Sharon Stuteville of Newburgh, Lorraine Pund of Ferdinand and Janet Abel of Illinois; her grandchildren, Tyler Harper (Rachel), Ashley Leary (Sean), Valerie Fournier and Melissa Melton (Craig); and her great-grandchildren, Jolene Leary and Ethan Melton.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. CDT Monday, March 18, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Perry County Humane Society. Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.

