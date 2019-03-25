CANNELTON – Bonnie I. Meserve, 82, passed away March 22, 2019, at Heartland Villa in Lewisport, Ky.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie I. Meserve.
She was born in Hawesville, Ky., Oct. 19, 1936, daughter of the late Joe Matt and Betty Dorcas (Hendricks) White. Also preceding her in death were her siblings, Henson White, Betty Jo Alsop, Rebekah Stangle, Rachel Ayers and Tommy White.
Bonnie had worked at Tell City Chair and SIRS Preschool. She was a member of Relevant Faith Church in Owensboro, Ky., and charter member of Central Baptist Church in Hancock County, Ky. She spent countless hours watching her children and grandchildren play sports and had played softball alongside her daughters for many years. She enjoyed helping others, attending family get-togethers and was active in her church. Bonnie always had a pleasant, generous personality and never met a stranger.
She is survived by her children; Monya Crowe of Owensboro, Ky., Betsy Riley of Cannelton, Mitchell Meserve of Owensboro, Tommy Joe Meserve of Lewisport, Ky., Angie Wettstain (James) of Owensboro and Shellie Morris (Van) of Tell City; her twelve grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were at 2:30 p.m. CDT Sunday, March 24, at Huber Funeral Home, Cannelton Chapel with burial in Lewisport Cemetery. Rev. Oda Shouse, Jr. will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to Relevant Faith Church.
Expressions of sympathy can be left for the family at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
Huber Funeral Home
129 North Sixth Street
Cannelton, IN 47520
(812) 547-2251
Published in Perry County News on Mar. 28, 2019