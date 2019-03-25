Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie I. Meserve. View Sign

CANNELTON – Bonnie I. Meserve, 82, passed away March 22, 2019, at Heartland Villa in Lewisport, Ky.

She was born in Hawesville, Ky., Oct. 19, 1936, daughter of the late Joe Matt and Betty Dorcas (Hendricks) White. Also preceding her in death were her siblings, Henson White, Betty Jo Alsop, Rebekah Stangle, Rachel Ayers and Tommy White.

Bonnie had worked at Tell City Chair and SIRS Preschool. She was a member of Relevant Faith Church in Owensboro, Ky., and charter member of Central Baptist Church in Hancock County, Ky. She spent countless hours watching her children and grandchildren play sports and had played softball alongside her daughters for many years. She enjoyed helping others, attending family get-togethers and was active in her church. Bonnie always had a pleasant, generous personality and never met a stranger.

She is survived by her children; Monya Crowe of Owensboro, Ky., Betsy Riley of Cannelton, Mitchell Meserve of Owensboro, Tommy Joe Meserve of Lewisport, Ky., Angie Wettstain (James) of Owensboro and Shellie Morris (Van) of Tell City; her twelve grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were at 2:30 p.m. CDT Sunday, March 24, at Huber Funeral Home, Cannelton Chapel with burial in Lewisport Cemetery. Rev. Oda Shouse, Jr. will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to Relevant Faith Church.

Expressions of sympathy can be left for the family at CANNELTON – Bonnie I. Meserve, 82, passed away March 22, 2019, at Heartland Villa in Lewisport, Ky.She was born in Hawesville, Ky., Oct. 19, 1936, daughter of the late Joe Matt and Betty Dorcas (Hendricks) White. Also preceding her in death were her siblings, Henson White, Betty Jo Alsop, Rebekah Stangle, Rachel Ayers and Tommy White.Bonnie had worked at Tell City Chair and SIRS Preschool. She was a member of Relevant Faith Church in Owensboro, Ky., and charter member of Central Baptist Church in Hancock County, Ky. She spent countless hours watching her children and grandchildren play sports and had played softball alongside her daughters for many years. She enjoyed helping others, attending family get-togethers and was active in her church. Bonnie always had a pleasant, generous personality and never met a stranger.She is survived by her children; Monya Crowe of Owensboro, Ky., Betsy Riley of Cannelton, Mitchell Meserve of Owensboro, Tommy Joe Meserve of Lewisport, Ky., Angie Wettstain (James) of Owensboro and Shellie Morris (Van) of Tell City; her twelve grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.Funeral services were at 2:30 p.m. CDT Sunday, March 24, at Huber Funeral Home, Cannelton Chapel with burial in Lewisport Cemetery. Rev. Oda Shouse, Jr. will officiate.Memorial contributions may be made to Relevant Faith Church.Expressions of sympathy can be left for the family at www.huberfuneralhome.net. Funeral Home Huber Funeral Home

129 North Sixth Street

Cannelton , IN 47520

(812) 547-2251 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Perry County News on Mar. 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Perry County News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close