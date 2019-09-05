NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Bonnie Welch, 75, of Nashville, Tenn., passed away on June 28, 2019.
Bonnie was born on Jan. 23, 1944, in Gatchel, Ind., the daughter of Charles and Verona (Sandage) Coultas who preceded her in death. Bonnie was a graduate of Tell City High School. She married David Joshua Welch Sept. 3, 1988.
She is survived by her brother Wilbur Coultas, sister Lena Wittman (Kermitt) and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brothers, Charles Coultas Jr., Harry Coultas and Doyle Coultas.
Graveside service, conducted by Randy Coultas, was held at Lilly Dale Cemetery on Aug. 24 followed by burial.
Published in Perry County News on Sept. 5, 2019