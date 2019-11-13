TELL CITY – Brad DeWeese, Sr., 50, passed away Nov. 10, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
He was born in Tell City on Feb. 23, 1969, to the late Scott Pate and Patricia (DeWeese) Caldemeyer Cooper. Also preceding him in death was his daughter, Kara Evrard, and a brother, Dennis Smith.
Brad loved living in Perry County. He especially loved to be outdoors around German Ridge and on the river. He enjoyed fishing, kayaking and caring for his dogs, Bailey, Shadow, Sassy and Lucky. Brad was an avid collector of guns, knives, coins, hats and cowboy boots.
Surviving are his son, Bradley DeWeese Jr. of Cannelton; his companion, Roberta Bussell of Cannelton; step-children, Misty Barnett of Cannelton, Michelle Reid and Jesse Stow of Tell City; sisters, Amy Jones, Hardinsburg, Ky., Terri Kleeman of Tell City and Brianna Rice of Chicago, Ill.; and brothers, Walter Pate of Hardinsburg, Ky., Darryl Pate of Buford, Ga., and David Lawson of Evansville.
Funeral services were held on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel, with burial in New Cliff Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to . On line condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
Published in Perry County News on Nov. 14, 2019