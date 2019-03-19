TROY – Brittney Rose Emerson, 27, passed away March 16, 2019, at Perry County Memorial Hospital.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brittney Rose Emerson.
She was born in Huntingburg, Ind., on July 13, 1991.
Brittney was united in marriage on Oct. 13, 2012, to Rick Emerson. She was currently working at Masterbrand. Brittney was a loving mother who enjoyed raising her two children; she also played softball on the Tell City Women's and Co-ed Leagues. She excelled at art and enjoyed fishing and hunting and had a love of elephants. Brittney will be remembered for her bubbly personality and infectious laugh.
Surviving is her husband, Rick Emerson of Troy; her children, Rilee and Hollee Emerson; her mother, Melinda (McKim) Davis (Erik) of Tell City; her father, Jeff Brumfield (Jamie) of Tell City; her brothers, Shane Mundy of California, and Blaze Brumfield and Brayden Anderson, both of Tell City; sisters, Christina Maffia of Rome, Samantha McKim, Cassidy Barnhill and Kristi James (T.J.), all of Tell City; grandparents, Carolyn Hammack, Earl East, Karen Smith (John Vannatta) and Tom Smith, all of Tell City, and Brian Brumfield of Petersburg; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death was her sister, Ashley Bryant; grandmother, Connie East; grandfather, Tom Hammack; and step-mother, Faith Brumfield.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. CST Wednesday, March 20, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Brother Harry McDonald will officiate. Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
Huber Funeral Home
1139 Twelfth Street
Tell City, IN 47586
(812) 547-2251
Published in Perry County News on Mar. 21, 2019