BOONVILLE – Bryan Lee Weatherholt, 40, of Boonville passed away on June 23, 2019, surrounded by family at the Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville.
Bryan was born in Huntingburg, Ind., on May 7, 1979, to the late Harold and Mary (Brumley) Weatherholt.
He loved his family, his little nieces and nephews and they loved him. Bryan was also very artistic and enjoyed music. He was always concerned about his father's health and put himself last.
Bryan is survived by his siblings, Rita Arnold (Steve) of Washington, Ind; Sherry Kurtis (Marty) of Gentryville; Tim Neal (Marjorie) of Tennyson; Tommee Sue Bunner (Bryce Hullett) of Indianapolis; Judy Neal (Rosco Stats) of Boonville; Kandy Wright (Marty) of Bristow; uncle, Richard Weatherholt (Connie) of Tell City; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.
Services will be at noon on Thursday, June 27, at Koehler Funeral Home in Boonville with Pastor Phil Elikofer officiating. Burial will be at New Hope Cemetery in Newtonville.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon on Thursday, June 27, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Friends unable to attend may send a condolence to the family at www.KoehlerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Perry County News on June 27, 2019