C. Emogean Stein, 91, formerly of Evanston and Tell City passed away Jan. 30, 2020, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand.

Born Dec. 11, 1928, in Lamar, she was the daughter of the late William and Flossie Painter Griepenstroh.

She was married to Wilfred Stein on Nov. 26, 1950, who preceded her in death on Feb. 13, 2008.

Emogean was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, playing cards, bowling, cooking, reading and music.

She was employed at Commercial Filters in Tell City for 27 years retiring in 1992.

She was a member of St. John's Lutheran church at Evanston.

Survivors include her daughters, Jan (Gary) Waninger of Santa Claus and Jenny (Vernie) Schaefer, of Tell City; two sisters, JoAnn (Jim) Roessler of Santa Claus, Billy York of Fenton, Mo.; three grandchildren, Ryan (Erin) Fortwendel of Tell City, Derek Little of St. Meinrad and Jessica Stein of Bloomington; her three great-grandchildren, Falynn, Rowen and Elliott; and her nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a two sons, Jeffery Dean and Michael Ray.

Funeral services were held Sunday, Feb. 2, at St. John's Lutheran Church with Pastor Rodney Schmeltz officiating. Burial is in St. John's Cemetery.

Donations may be made to St John's Lutheran Church or the .

