FREDONIA, Ky. – Candice Jean Litherland, 45, of Fredonia, Ky., formerly of Cannelton passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Mercy Health Lourdes.

Candice was born on Oct. 24, 1973, to David and Bonnie Litherland in Heidelberg, West Germany. She was a graduate of the CHS class of 1991. She will be remembered as being a thoughtful, caring and loving woman who was loved by many. She always knew how to make everyone laugh and will be dearly missed. She was taken too soon. We will miss her distinguished sarcasm and hilarious antics; per her request, she wanted me to make sure everyone knew that "she didn't like none of ya."

Candice is survived by her two daughters, Jessie Stanley, 24, (Max, 29) of Benton, and Rebecca Leasure, 26, of Henderson, Ky.; her mother, Bonnie (Etienne) Reed, 71, of Fredonia, Ky.; one sister, Dawn Hobgood, 50, of Chandler; four grandchildren, Sabrina, 9, Elaina, 3, Elijah, 1, and Lexie, 8; two nephews, Ryan Bushey, 29, and Donovan Jarvis, 26.

She was preceded in death by her father, David Litherland, 60.

There will be no visitation or services per her request. Milner & Orr Funeral Home & Cremation. Services are handling the arrangements.

