Carl E. Champion, 92

TELL CITY – Carl E. Champion, 92, passed away March 10, 2020.

He was born in Perry County on Jan. 19, 1928, to the late Matt and Ruth (Polk) Champion. Also preceding him in death was his wife of 60 years, Kathryn "Jeanene" (Haynes) Champion, in 2012; a brother, Earl Champion; and sister, Doris Donovan.

Carl was a World War II U.S. Army veteran and retired from Maxine Marine Industries. He was united in marriage on June 29, 1952, to Kathryn "Jeanene" Haynes at Trinity United Methodist Church in Rockport. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Tell City.

Carl and his wife, Jeanene spent most of their time with each other, visiting with friends and helping others. Together, they were honored in 2003 with the Volunteers Award given by the First United Methodist Church, Tell City. In 2006, they were awarded the Distinguished Citizens of the Year Award by the Tell City Historical Society.

Surviving are his children, Carla Weatherholt (Dennis), Cam Ayer (Harold Brothwell), and Jeff Champion (Carol); five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 14, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Funeral services will be private with burial in Greenwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, Tell City. Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneral

