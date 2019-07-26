Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl F. Sommer. View Sign Service Information Huber Funeral Home 1139 Twelfth Street Tell City , IN 47586 (812)-547-2251 Visitation 1:00 PM - 7:00 PM Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel Visitation 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Augustine Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

TELL CITY – Carl F. Sommer, 85, passed away July 24, 2019, at Perry County Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family.

He was born near Deer Creek in Perry County, Ind., on May 6, 1934, to the late Elmer Fred and Mary Eva "Evie" (Krausch) Sommer. In addition to his parents, Carl is also preceded in death by his son, Urban Leigh Sommer; brothers, Joe, Charles "Bud" and Tom Sommer; sisters, Marie Poehlein, Julie Lovell, Dorothy Fulkerson and Ethel Schoolcraft and a step-great-granddaughter, Lydia Haycraft.

Carl attended a one room school, Miller School, Tobinsport School and Cannelton High School. He was a U.S. Army veteran having served during the Korean War. He was united in marriage on April 13, 1957, to Mary Sue Thomas at St. Paul.

Carl had worked at Western Auto, Tell City Chair Company and retired in 1995 from Mulzer Crushed Stone, Cape Sandy, where he had been a Euclid driver for over 17 years. He was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, American Legion Post 213, the Senior Executive Club at Oakwood and Scenic Hills and was a former member of St. Paul Catholic Church, the William Tell Senior Citizens where he has served on the Board of Directors and had served on the Board of Directors for R.E.C.

Carl enjoyed family activities and sports that included playing family volleyball and Yahtzee, music and dancing, singing karaoke and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Mary Sue Sommer; his children Peggy Sue Mallory (Rick), Carl Wayne Sommer (Vickie), Kenneth Wesley Sommer (Pam), Madisonville, Ky., Lori Lynn Stowe (Ron) Stowe and Travis Sommer (JoAnna) Sommer, all of Tell City; daughter-in-law, Marcie Sommer of Cannelton; his grandchildren, Tabby Goffinet (Glenn), Tracie Harrison (Jason), Tammy Harrington (Byron), Barbie Sommer, Chris Sommer (Tiffany), Kristy Gebhard, Vanessa Allen (Brad), Carl A. Sommer (Brooklyn), April Etienne (Steve), Tori, Maddie and Gabby Stowe, Addison, Wes and Hadlei Sommer; 21 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Zana Sommer of Tell City.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. CDT on Monday, July 29, at St. Augustine Catholic Church. Rev. Brian Esarey will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Derby, with military rites conducted by the American Legion Post 213. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 7 p.m. and Monday from 8 to 9 a.m. at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel.

