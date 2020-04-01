Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl F. Stuehrk. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TELL CITY – Carl F. Stuehrk, 92, of Waller, Pennsylvania passed away March 19, 2020 in Centennial, Colorado. Carl was Born July 25, 1927 in Tell City, Indiana to parents Agnes and Carl Stuehrk. Carl is preceded in death by his parents and siblings Ruth Roland of Tell City and Alberta Francis of Edina, MN.

Carl Graduated Jasper High School in Jasper, Indiana in 1945 and then joined the United States Navy. He was honorably discharged in 1946. Carl went on to earn a Distinguished Honors Degree in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University in Indiana. He worked his way through school playing Stand-Up Bass in Jasper's popular dance band, The Andy Imperial Big Band.

Carl married his high school sweetheart, Peggy Fierst, daughter of Otto and Florence Fierst of Jasper Indiana on June 23, 1949 and they had 4 children, Chris, Mimi, Robert and Tom.

Carl joined AT&T in 1949 and while building his family, he would continue his education throughout his 37 -year Career with AT&T, including a Sloan Fellow Master Degree in General Management and Leadership from MIT, advanced course work in Management and Marketing at Rutgers University, Columbia University and Northwestern School of Business. His innovative work in Management was recognized in national publications including the New York Times, during his time with AT&T's Long Lines division.

Carl and Peg lived in numerous locations around the United States during his time at AT&T, including Chicago, Denver, Kansas City, and numerous locations in the Northern New Jersey area, eventually retiring from the AT&T headquarters in Bedminster, NJ.

After retiring in 1986 the couple re-located to rural Pennsylvania to fulfill their retirement dream of restoring an 18th Century farmhouse and living and working on an active farm. Carl was an accomplished Carpenter, designer and woodworker. In addition to building a wide variety of furniture, Carl's design, project management and carpentry skills transformed the home they would reside in for over 30 years

Carl also worked as a real estate agent in Columbia County, PA for several years and spent his free time restoring the structures on his farm as well as helping his children with numerous remodels and updates to their properties in the Benton /Waller, PA area.

To this day the Picturesque Village of Waller, PA and the farm Carl and Peg named "High Fell Farm," is acknowledged as one of the most photographed places in Columbia County, Pennsylvania.

Peg and Carl eventually relocated to Maria Joseph Manor in Danville, PA in where they would celebrate their 68th Wedding Anniversary in 2017. After Pegs passing in 2018 Carl remained in Danville, Pa until late 2019 when he traveled to Colorado to be with his 4 children.

Carl would say often that his greatest accomplishments were his children and how proud he was of their personal accomplishments. He is survived by Rob Stuehrk and wife Dawn of Centennial, CO, Tom Stuehrk and wife Louise of Centennial, Colorado, Mimi Toth and husband Bob of Breckenridge, Colorado and Chris Luttrell and husband Dave of Waller, PA. Carl is also survived by 9 grandchildren and one great granddaughter.

The family would like to thank the Nurses and staff at Maria Joseph Manor in Danville, Pa for their years of kind care and the nurses and staff at Porter Hospice Residences in Centennial, Colorado for their excellent care and compassion during Carl's final weeks.

Carl Served on the Board of Bloomsburg University Foundation in Bloomsburg, PA and was an avid supporter and contributor to the University. Donations to honor Carl and his life's work are welcome and can be made in his name to:

The Bloomsburg University Foundation

C/O Stuehrk Scholarship

50 East Main St.

