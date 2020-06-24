ST. MEINRAD – Carol J. Oser, 77, of Ferdinand passed away Friday June 19, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.
Carol was born June 21, 1942, in Huntingburg to Clarence and Dolores (Schepers) Klem. She was united in marriage to Walter Oser on September 2, 1961, at St. Mary Church in Ireland. Walter preceded her in death on October 8, 2012.
Carol retired from Masterbrand Cabinets. She was a member of St. Meinrad Catholic Church and St. Meinrad Legion Auxillary Post 366. She enjoyed being with her grandchildren and doing jigsaw puzzles.
Carol Oser is survived by three daughters, Denise Oser of Bandon, Susan (Paul) Burch and Bonnie Oser both of Bristow; two sons, Kurt Oser of Siberia and Rick Oser of Bristow; her 17 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; her mother, Dolores Klem of Jasper; five brothers, Stan Klem of Nashua, N.H., Tim (Janet) Klem of Newburgh, Mark (Elaine) Klem of Cleveland, Ohio, and Brian (Patty) Klem and Jeff Klem both of Jasper.
Carol was preceded in death by a daughter, Diane Oser; a son, Scott Oser; a brother, Ron Klem; a grandson, David Mattingly; and a great-granddaughter, Adrianna Blair.
A mass of Christian burial was held Tuesday, June 23, in Saint Meinrad Catholic Church with burial following in the church cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Perry County News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.