BRISTOW – Carol S. Hayes, 69, passed away May 12, 2019, at her residence near Bristow.
Born, Sept. 19, 1949, in Uniontown, Ind., she was the daughter of Glendin and Dorothy (Throop) Underhill. She married Lonnie Hayes on March 25, 1967, and was a homemaker. Carol was a member of the Oak Ridge Apostolic Pentecostal Church and enjoyed scrapbooking and spending time with her family and friends.
Surviving are her husband, Lonnie; her children, Steve Hayes (Dorothy), Mark Hayes (Paula), Becky Douglas (Dan), Rachel Wright Porter (Charlie) and David Hayes (Amy), all of Bristow, and Elizabeth Leach (Matthew) of Beaver Dam, Ky.; stepmother, Loretta Underhill of Rockport; brothers, Don Underhill (Birdie) of Troy, Dencil Underhill (Jean) of Huntingburg, and Dariel Underhill (Betty) of Bristow; 22 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death are her parents; her brother, Gerald Underhill; and grandson, Zachary Wright.
Funeral services will be held at Oak Ridge Pentecostal Church at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 16, with Brother David Hayes officiating. Burial will be in the Bristow Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bristow City Cemetery.
Published in Perry County News on May 16, 2019