TELL CITY – Carrie Jo Reed, 49, passed away at 5:55 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the University of Louisville Hospital due to medical complications.
She was a 1989 graduate of Tell City High School. She loved sports, especially watching UK basketball. She enjoyed fishing, camping and basketball.
Carrie always said she lived by the Footprints in the Sand poem. Whenever anyone she loved was going through tough times, she would tell them ... , "Remember who carries you ... ." Hopefully, the Lord is carrying her and guiding her through the gates of heaven, relieving her of all her burdens and pain. She will be missed by so many but not forgotten.
She will be missed by her parents, Delbert and Joan Reed of Tell City; sister, Holly Reed (Brian) of Owensboro, Ky.; brother, Matthew Reed of Tell City; her four nieces, Jayda, Jillian, Kris and Dallys; nephew, Brady (Emily); and one great-nephew, Grant.
Her best friends were her dog, Chance, and her cat, Jazmyne.
Funeral services were Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home with Pastor Eugene Bolin officiating. Burial was in Greenwood Cemetery.
