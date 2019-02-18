MT. PLEASANT – Catherine A. Etienne, 99, passed away Feb. 15, 2019, at Golden Living Center in Tell City.
She was born in Mt. Pleasant, Ind., on Aug. 13, 1919, to the late Jule and Alma (Snyder) Etienne. Also preceding her in death was a sister, Vivian Little; and brothers, Earl, Joseph and Russell Etienne.
Catherine had worked as cook for Perry Central Schools, retiring in 1983. She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church and its Altar Society, Royal Neighbors and the Red Hat Society. Catherine enjoyed quilting, crocheting, making crafts and cooking.
She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. CST on Tuesday, Feb. 19, at St. Augustine Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Father Brian Esarey will officiate. Visitation will be Monday from 3 to 6 p.m. followed by a rosary and Tuesday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities or Golden Living Center Activity Fund. Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
